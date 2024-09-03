Excessive heat warning issued for Las Vegas Valley

The scorching temperatures that set numerous records in Las Vegas this summer are lingering after Labor Day.

Tourists stand in the shade near a large cooling station fan at the Hoover Dam Friday, July 5, 2024, in Boulder City. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The scorching temperatures that set records in the Las Vegas Valley this summer are not done yet.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Tuesday covering all of Clark County. The warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Friday.

The weather service says it expects “dangerously hot conditions for early September,” including high temperatures of 106 degrees all three days of the warning.

In addition to Clark County, the warning covers southern Nye County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Death Valley National Park and portions of California and northwest Arizona, including Bullhead City and Kingman.

The weather service advises people to take precautions during the excessive heat, including:

- Drink plenty of fluids.

- Don’t leave children and pets in unattended vehicles.

- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

- Try to limit strenuous activities to the early morning or evening hours.

