Las Vegas Weather

Excessive heat watch for Las Vegas region begins Wednesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2021 - 2:43 pm
 
Temperatures in the Las Vegas region will range between 108 to 115 for a week starting Wednesday, July 7, 2021, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat watch through the morning of Monday, July 12, 2021. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A nearly week-long excessive heat watch for the entire Las Vegas region has been issued by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 128 degrees in Death Valley and between 108 and 115 across the western Mojave Desert. Some decades-old high temperature records could be matched.

The heat watch runs from Wednesday morning through next Monday evening.

“We’ve been watching the potential heat for a few days now,” said weather service meteorologist Chelsea Peters, noting that the coming weekend could be among the hottest days of the six-day stretch.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 113, with the existing record for July 7 being 116, set in 2013.

Part of the factor behind issuing the heat watch are the overnight temperatures, Peters said.

“Overall, the minimum low temperatures will be 89 to 90 through the period,” she said.

The projected highs for McCarran International Airport are for 114 both Saturday and Sunday.

The weather service is projecting highs in Death Valley of 128 on Saturday and 129 on Sunday. Laughlin may reach 120 on Saturday and 118 on Sunday.

Clark County has not yet detailed the opening of daytime cooling shelters.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
