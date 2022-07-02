Fire, smoke advisories come with holiday in Las Vegas region

The Fourth of July holiday weekend will be warm and windy in Las Vegas.

Fireworks, legal and illegal, are expected in the Las Vegas Valley on the Fourth of July, prompting a smoke advisory by Clark County. A group sets off illegal fireworks on their street to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A red flag warning and smoke advisory come with the Fourth of July holiday in the Las Vegas region.

The alert that indicates elevated fire danger runs from 11 a.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Monday.

🔥 4TH OF JULY FIRE SAFETY! Please Help Prevent Dangerous Fires!🔥 Dry & windy weather thru Monday means fires can easily start & spread. Use extra caution this holiday weekend to prevent fires. A Red Flag Warning has been issued in many areas. #nvwx #azwx #xcawx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/b15SJgD8xE — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 1, 2022

The forecast calls for south-southwest sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph each afternoon before weakening each night. The minimum afternoon relative humidity will be 5 to 15 percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning and firework usage is not recommended.

A Saturday high of 103 is expected. Steady winds of 10-18 mph could gust as high as 29 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The Sunday high will be near 100 while the Fourth of July outlook is for a high near 98. Morning lows will be around 80.

Clark County smoke advisory

An air quality and smoke advisory has been issued by Clark County from Saturday through Tuesday for elevated levels of smoke related to fireworks.

These pollutants can also aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions. Under moderate or worse air quality conditions, it may be best for children, older adults and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors.

The pollutants can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions. Under moderate or worse air quality conditions, it may be best for children, older adults and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors, according to a county news release.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.