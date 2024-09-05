Fire smoke expected to bring haze to Las Vegas sky on Thursday

The smoke is expected to be most noticeable from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas airport’s 2-month streak of 100F or higher days has ended

Smoky skies are seen from Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A hazy sky is expected over the Las Vegas Valley during the mid-day hours Thursday from smoke drifting in from fires burning in Oregon and Northern California.

The smoke is expected to be most noticeable from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of 7-10 mph could gust to 20 mph. The high should be near 106 during the second day of an excessive heat warning.

An Excessive Heat Warning runs from 11 am PDT/MST today through 8 pm PDT/MST Friday for Death Valley National Park, southern Nye County, most of Clark County, San Bernardino County, and southern Mohave County. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/8pq6xvIE3M — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 4, 2024

Clark County cooling stations are scheduled to remain open through Friday.

The Friday low will be around 83 before an afternoon high near 105. The excessive heat warning is expected to expire at 8 p.m.

The high for Saturday is expected to be near 106.

Sunday should bring a high of 103 with a slight possibility of showers and thunderstorms.

In the Spring Mountains

Mount Charleston should see a Thursday high near 78 with a Friday morning low near 62.

Friday’s high will be near 77.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Saturday otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 76.

A chance of showers remains Sunday with an afternoon high near 72.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.