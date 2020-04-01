First 80-degree day will come with winds up to 35 mph

The first day of 80-degree weather on Wednesday will come with gusty winds mainly in the afternoon and evening across the Las Vegas Valley.

A high of 81 is forecast along with afternoon winds of 12 to 17 mph gusting up to 35 mph, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

On a normal year, March 15 is the first day Las Vegas reaches 80 degrees, said the weather service.

“The winds will be especially strong in the late afternoon and early evening hours across the valley,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

To the west, Barstow, California, will see wind gusts up to 50 mph, Outler said.

The temperatures and winds will abate on Thursday with a forecast high of 72. Winds will still be close to 15 mph.

“It will be pleasant and cool through Saturday,” Outler said.

The predicted high is 73 on Friday, 78 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday.

