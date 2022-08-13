Flash flood advisory for part of Las Vegas region extended through Sunday night

A flash flood advisory that includes eastern Clark County has been extended until Sunday night by the National Weather Service.

Rain or storms in Las Vegas are a 40 percent chance on Aug. 13, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A thunderstorm moves across the valley dropping rain on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Flash Flood Watch for parts of southern NV, eastern San Bernardino County & western AZ has been extended thru Sunday. Storms with heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding will continue in most areas, with the highest threat in the Watch area #nvwx #cawx #azwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/Fx9xBqFw92 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 13, 2022

The advisory includes Lincoln County in Nevada, Mohave County in Arizona and eastern San Bernardino County in California.

Storms with heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding will continue in most areas, with the highest threat in the watch area, the advisory stated.

At 3:20 p.m. Saturday, the only moderate to heavy rain cell was a small one over the Spring Mountains.

Skies in the Las Veags Valley did not appear threatening.

A 40 percent chance of showers or storms was forecast by the weather service.

Storms were expected after 1 p.m., and heavy rain is a possibility. Isolated storms are a 20 percent possibility before 11 p.m.

Otherwise, skies are expected to be partly sunny with a high near 97.

The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of rain or storms Sunday with a morning low near 82 and an afternoon high near 98.

Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain fell on east Las Vegas Friday afternoon and there were storms south of the valley along Interstate 15 until they dissipated around 6 p.m.

The risk of monsoon storms remains in the forecast through at least Friday.

The 2022 monsoon season has been the most active in a decade in the Las Vegas Valley, says the weather service.

