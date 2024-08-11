Flash flood warning issued for west Las Vegas Valley before skies clear

The Red Rock area received more that six-tenths of an inch in less than an hour early Sunday afternoon. The sky started clearing by 2:30 p.m.

Rain at Mount Charleston not expected to move into Las Vegas Valley

A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the west Las Vegas Valley until 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

But by 2:30 p.m., radar showed no storm activity in the valley.

The areas included Red Rock Canyon, Summerlin, Lone Mountain and Spring Valley. Heavy rains and winds of 40 mph were expected.

Heads up Summerlin and Red Rock areas - a Flash Flood Warning has been issued as heavy rain continues to fall. A rain gauge at Red Rock Detention Basin has collected nearly a half-inch in 30 minutes - beware of flooded washes in the area. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/kn4O3fxRWh — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 11, 2024

Two storm cells worked their way from higher elevations west of the valley across the 215 Beltway and into northwest Las Vegas as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, weather service radar showed.

In an hour, more than six-tenths of an inch of rain was recorded at the Red Rock Drainage Basin and nearly a half inch of rain had fallen at Angel Park near Rampart and West Charleston boulevards, according to the Regional Flood Control District. Heavy rain was also reported at Red Rock Resort.

A gauge at The Lakes had .28 of an inch of rain recorded by 1 p.m. and several others had more than a tenth of an inch as the storm crept northwest.

Wind gusts of up to 30 mph were reported at various places in the valley.

“These storms are staying to the upper elevations although the one did drop some heavy rain and some small hail in Summerlin,” said meteorologist Sam Meltzer. “They are generally pretty slow moving and die out pretty quickly, but we will have to watch the rest of the afternoon.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.