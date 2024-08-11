101°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Flash flood warning issued for west Las Vegas Valley before skies clear

Red Rock Resort after rain on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Resort after rain on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Rain at Mount Charleston not expected to move into Las Vegas Valley
Light rain falls in northeast Las Vegas Valley, spreads to Strip
A dust advisory has been issued for Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, by Clark County’s Division of Ai ...
Dust advisory issued for Clark County
Quick bursts of rain hit Henderson as extreme heat continues
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2024 - 12:39 pm
 
Updated August 11, 2024 - 2:49 pm

A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the west Las Vegas Valley until 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

But by 2:30 p.m., radar showed no storm activity in the valley.

The areas included Red Rock Canyon, Summerlin, Lone Mountain and Spring Valley. Heavy rains and winds of 40 mph were expected.

Two storm cells worked their way from higher elevations west of the valley across the 215 Beltway and into northwest Las Vegas as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, weather service radar showed.

In an hour, more than six-tenths of an inch of rain was recorded at the Red Rock Drainage Basin and nearly a half inch of rain had fallen at Angel Park near Rampart and West Charleston boulevards, according to the Regional Flood Control District. Heavy rain was also reported at Red Rock Resort.

A gauge at The Lakes had .28 of an inch of rain recorded by 1 p.m. and several others had more than a tenth of an inch as the storm crept northwest.

Wind gusts of up to 30 mph were reported at various places in the valley.

“These storms are staying to the upper elevations although the one did drop some heavy rain and some small hail in Summerlin,” said meteorologist Sam Meltzer. “They are generally pretty slow moving and die out pretty quickly, but we will have to watch the rest of the afternoon.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Quick downpours drench Summerlin area, flash flood warning near Jean
recommend 2
Las Vegas heat records continue to mount as storms arrive
recommend 3
Monsoon rains return to Las Vegas; east valley sees the most
recommend 4
Rain ends 11 days of Las Vegas heat records; storm threat looms
recommend 5
Light rain falls in northeast Las Vegas Valley, spreads to Strip
recommend 6
Southwest ridges hit with quick shower; excessive heat all weekend