Flash flood warnings issued with more Las Vegas rain expected this week

Sunday rainfall prompted an afternoon flash flood warning for Henderson. More rain is possible this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers navigate through the rains Sunday, July 18, 2021, near Green Valley and Paseo Verde parkways in Henderson. (Neb Solomon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sunday rainfall prompted an afternoon flash flood warning for Henderson, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding was also possible in North Las Vegas, Spring Valley, Summerlin, Blue Diamond, Centennial Hills, the Strip, downtown Las Vegas and east Las Vegas, among other areas, according to the weather service.

Storms are expected to continue rolling across the valley through the evening. More rain is expected this week.

⚠️FLOOD ADVISORY | till 4:30PM 📍 South & West Las Vegas Valley

☔ T-storms are back-building across Mountains Edge

🚗 Minor roadway flooding is expected or occurring

💧 Over 0.50-0.80" have fallen already#TADD #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/Le7QOsJMVW — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 18, 2021

The weather service also announced an afternoon flash flood warning for northeastern Clark County, including Moapa and Valley of Fire State Park.

“Do not attempt to drive into flood waters,” the service said in a tweet.

Sunset Road near Boulder Highway was flooded with standing water Sunday afternoon, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. A foot of water can flood most vehicles, the Regional Flood Control District warned, advising drivers to drive slowly and turn around if they see ponding on roadways.

“The water is often deeper than it appears,” Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka added.

The Las Vegas Fire Department on Sunday afternoon also warned of the dangers of stormy weather.

“Lightning is a killer,” the agency advised. “If you hear thunder, seek shelter in a building.”

3:30pm – 😬Check out this video from Hualapai Mountain Park outside @CityofKingman Over 1 inch of rain on the Flag Wildfire Burn Scar has caused a debris flow. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for this area until 5:15pm MST #azwx ⛈️🌊 Video courtesy of @mohavecounty pic.twitter.com/0CHUJ2ip1e — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 17, 2021

McCarran International Airport reached a high of 101 before noon Sunday before cooling off to 85 by 7 p.m.

Highs in the coming week will be around 105 before dropping to 99 by Friday. Overnight lows will be in the 80s.

Rain is possible each day in the coming week in a “textbook monsoon” situation, according to the weather service.

“The high pressure is set up over the four corners, a southeast flow to bring the moisture from northern Mexico and moisture coming up the Colorado River Valley,” said meteorologist Jenn Varian. “It’s all the ingredients.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Ford contributed to this report.