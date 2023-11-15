65°F
Good chance for rain for some F1 events

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2023 - 3:58 pm
 
Visitors to the Strip check out Las Vegas Boulevard, which will serve as part of the racetrack ...
Visitors to the Strip check out Las Vegas Boulevard, which will serve as part of the racetrack for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Formula One model car is on display at the Bellagio Fountain Club ahead of the Las Vegas Gran ...
A Formula One model car is on display at the Bellagio Fountain Club ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It’s looking more and more like a wet situation for most of the Formula One events in Las Vegas, with clearing predicted in time for Saturday night’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Tonight (F1 opening ceremonies) and Friday night (practice and qualifying) appear to be the most likely times for showers, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“We should have some showers Wednesday evening into the overnight,” meteorologist Brian Planz said. The official forecast lists a 70 percent chance of showers Wednesday evening and 60 percent on Friday.

Saturday daytime is also listed at a 70 percent chance before much lower odds during the 10 p.m. to midnight Grand Prix race.

“By the time we get to Saturday evening the rain chances will diminish, but you can’t rule out a stray shower,” Planz said.

Temperatures during Friday evening qualifying should be steady at around 48 degrees. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to be about 60 at race time, dropping to around 57 by the end of the race.

F1 cars can race in wet conditions, but heavy rain can pose issues, mostly in the form of spray being kicked up by tires and limiting the visibility of drivers behind a fellow racer.

Showers possible tonight

Clouds have been building much of Wednesday, and showers are possible across the valley in the evening, Planz said.

As of 3 p.m., the Summerlin area may receive the first dose of shower activity.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

