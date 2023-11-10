59°F
Formula 1

Let the racing begin! Inaugural F1 events start Wednesday night

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2023 - 9:56 am
 
Updated November 10, 2023 - 10:20 am
The entrance area is illuminated with light panels as construction continues outside and within ...
The entrance area is illuminated with light panels as construction continues outside and within at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building during a media tour of before race week in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Turn One is painted on the track below the Sky Box adjacent to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand ...
Turn One is painted on the track below the Sky Box adjacent to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building as construction continues during a media tour of before race week in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Turn One is painted on the track below the Sky Box adjacent to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand ...
Turn One is painted on the track below the Sky Box adjacent to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building as construction continues during a media tour of before race week on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Turn one is painted with a logo about the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building during ...
Turn one is painted with a logo about the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building during a media tour of before race week on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Things have come a long way since May 2022 when the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority first started talking about something called the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

At an LVCVA meeting, the 14-member board of directors voted unanimously to spend $19.5 million over three years to sponsor racing in the resort corridor.

Today, 548 days later, hundreds of millions more have been spent to pave and prepare infrastructure for the 3.8-mile course, race operator Liberty Media’s $500 million pit building that serves as the start and finish line is ready, thousands of grandstand seats, some with luxury boxes, have been erected around the course, and Harry Reid International Airport stands ready to receive many of the estimated 105,000 fans who will attend race events.

F1 has been described as the biggest special event to hit Las Vegas in history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

