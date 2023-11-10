Let the racing begin! Inaugural F1 events start Wednesday night

After over 500 days of preparation, Formula One fans from around the world are ready to gather for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the biggest event in the city’s history.

Things have come a long way since May 2022 when the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority first started talking about something called the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

At an LVCVA meeting, the 14-member board of directors voted unanimously to spend $19.5 million over three years to sponsor racing in the resort corridor.

Today, 548 days later, hundreds of millions more have been spent to pave and prepare infrastructure for the 3.8-mile course, race operator Liberty Media’s $500 million pit building that serves as the start and finish line is ready, thousands of grandstand seats, some with luxury boxes, have been erected around the course, and Harry Reid International Airport stands ready to receive many of the estimated 105,000 fans who will attend race events.

F1 has been described as the biggest special event to hit Las Vegas in history.

