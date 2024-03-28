F1-owned hospitality firm upping the ante in Las Vegas for ’24

How will F1’s Las Vegas pit building be used when there’s no race?

Race fans with suite-level access mill about the pit lane during the canceled practice session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 16, 2023. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula One’s parent company recently acquired a hospitality company in a bid to enhance the VIP experience at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

In January, F1 parent company Liberty Media announced it had acquired Quint, which at the time was valued at $313 million. Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei said in a press release announcing the acquisition that Liberty is looking to bring “one-of-a-kind opportunities to fans and increase efficiency in the ticketing distribution ecosystem.” Quint and F1 are operated as separate companies.

Quint provides enhanced experiences for over 90 events through more a dozen partnerships, including with the NBA, Kentucky Derby, the NHL, NASCAR and the Open Championship. It is now the official hospitality sales partner for Formula One.

“Our relationship with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, coupled with our global partnership with Formula 1, provides the unique opportunity for a fully integrated and comprehensive customer offering,” Quint CEO Brian Ruede said in a statement released last week. “We look forward to the unprecedented access this will bring our domestic and international fans.”

Quint’s F1 Experiences program, which was launched in 2017 before Liberty Media acquired the company, will give insiders access to luxury hospitality and club tickets to the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled to take place Nov. 21-23. The upscale packages include the opportunity for tours of the track, walking the pit lane, paddock access and opportunities to meet drivers and legends of the sport.

Three-day F1 Experiences packages via Quint for the Las Vegas Grand Prix went on sale Monday and start at $1,952 for general admission tickets in the T-Mobile Sphere Zone, $4,089 for club tickets in Club Paris and $16,350 for tickets to the Paddock Club.

The most expensive package offered by F1 Experiences is the three-day F1 Garage pass that’s listed at $38,150. It includes access to the paddock, the restricted inner circle of F1 races, access to the Paddock Club rooftop at the F1 pit building, a pit lane walk, F1 legend and ambassador appearances, a guided track tour, access to various areas of the course for photo opportunities, podium access to celebrated the top three finishers of the 2024.

“Liberty Media acquired Quint with the goal of expanding Liberty Media’s live entertainment portfolio and creating operating efficiencies across Formula 1 and other partner platforms — today’s announcement is just the first step in realizing the potential of this acquisition,” Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO, said in a statement. “We could not be more excited to launch the public on-sale for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix in partnership with the newest addition to the Liberty Media family of companies.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.