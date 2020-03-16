Gusts up to 25 mph forecast for Las Vegas Valley on Monday

An approaching storm front will create wind gusts up to 25 mph on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest National Weather Service forecast calls for winds gusting up to 25 mph on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Gusting winds will be felt in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday as a storm front approaches.

“We’ll have gusty winds form the south up to 25 mph most of the day,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jen Varian. “They will die down a bit after sunset, but will still be around 10 mph overnight before picking up again by mid-morning on Tuesday.”

The forecast high for Monday is 69, just a degree below normal. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The Tuesday high is expected to be about 62 as the storm front approaches, and the chance of rain will be about 30 percent after 11 p.m.

Rain chances for Wednesday are pegged at 40 percent while the high will be around 57.

Skies will clear later in the week, but high temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below normal.

