Gusty Las Vegas winds expected to intensify all day Thursday

Wind gusts could reach up to 29 mph in the Thursday night hours, says the National Weather Service.

A windy Thursday afternoon and evening is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

Although the sky will be mostly sunny and a high near 61 is expected, forecasters say morning south-southeast winds of 6-11 mph will rise to 12-17 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 24 mph. Winds of 16-21 mph might gust to 29 mph overnight.

The high Wednesday reached 55 at Harry Reid International Airport. Official figures for November will be out in a day or two, but the month will apparently be among the coldest Novembers in Las Vegas weather history.

Heads up in the eastern Sierra! Winter weather will be making a return later this week, with snow totals over 1 foot possible above 8000 feet! Keep an eye to the forecast! ❄️🏔️❄️ #cawx pic.twitter.com/AaGQ3u00Co — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 28, 2022

The Friday morning low will be near 47 before rising to around 58. Winds will be lighter, but could still reach 8-13 mph.

A winter storm northwest of Las Vegas in the Sierra Mountains could bring up to a foot of snow. A winter storm watch runs from early Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will offer a slight warming trend with highs near 60 and 64, respectively.

Lake drops 3.1 feet during month

The surface of Lake Mead was at 1,043.08 feet above sea level at Hoover Dam as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, a drop of 3.1 feet from the level of 1046.18 on Nov. 1.

The depth was 1,064.96 feet on Nov. 1, 2021, a drop of 21.88 feet.

