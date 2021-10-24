Gusty winds could reach 55 mph Sunday in Las Vegas

Pacific Northwest storms will be felt in Las Vegas early next week with wind gusts up to 55 mph Sunday evening and Monday as well as a strong chance of rain Monday, says the National Weather Service.

The Strip is hammered with high winds and dust on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. Similar conditions are expected Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Clouds will increase Sunday with a high near 77. Winds of 10-15 mph in the morning will increase to gusts of 35-55 mph in the afternoon and evening into Monday.

Gusting winds could blow unsecured objects around as well as kick up dust.

⚠Gusty winds expected Sunday evening through Monday with widespread wind gusts of 35 to 55 MPH. Expect blowing items like trashcans and lawn furniture, strong crosswinds, and blowing dust! #cawx #nvwx #vegaswx pic.twitter.com/heDgSShft4 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 23, 2021

Sunday night will be most clear with a low around 59.

The chance of rain on Monday is 50 percent after 11 a.m. The high will be near 77.

Rain on Monday night is a 70 percent probability. The low will be around 52.

Skies will clear on Tuesday with a high near 70.

Sierra snowfall

The storm coming from the Pacific Northwest is forecast to bring 1-2 feet of snow between 11 p.m. Sunday through 1 p.m. Monday.

Snow depths may reach 1-2 feet and winds are expected to gust to 55 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.