Gusty winds expected during prime hours for fireworks in valley

The Fourth of July is expected to be warm and windy in the Las Vegas region, according to the National Weather Service.

Fireworks, legal and illegal, are expected in the Las Vegas Valley on the Fourth of July, prompting a smoke advisory by Clark County. A group sets off illegal fireworks on their street to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Monday’s high should be near 100 with steady south-southeast winds of 7 to 17 mph gusting as high as 26 mph.

A red flag warning continues for Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona through 9 p.m. Monday.

A smoke advisory because of fireworks was issued by Clark County from July 2 through July 5. People with respiratory issues should avoid or limit outdoor exposure.

Overnight winds will be nearly as strong with gusts to 22 mph before a Tuesday morning low around 76.

A Tuesday high near 100 is forecast with south-southeast winds gusting to 26 mph.

Temperatures will start rising with a high near 102 on Wednesday, climbing to around 108 by next weekend.

Go here to report fireworks activity in your neighborhood.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.