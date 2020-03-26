Gusty winds to be a ‘pain’ for Las Vegas on Thursday

Gusting winds up to 25 mph will be felt around most of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday with a chance of isolated showers in the northern parts overnight.

Winds will gust up to 25 mph most of Thursday, March 26, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

“The wind is going to be kind of pain all day today,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

The breezes might take a lull later in the afternoon as a weak cold front enters the valley, Kryston said.

“The front will bring the winds back mainly in the northwest and northern parts after 8 or 9 this evening,” she said, adding that isolated showers are possible in northern Clark County into Friday morning.

The projected high Thursday is 61, about 12 degrees below normal. The overnight low should be near 43.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 62. Sunny skies will prevail Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-60s, according to the official forecast.

Next week’s forecast offers a warming trend into Wednesday with a projected high of 81.

