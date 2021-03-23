Gusty winds with rain possible across Las Vegas on Tuesday

Spotty rain showers are possible Tuesday morning in Las Vegas as the first of two cold fronts moves through the region, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 30% chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday, March 23, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

“With the front coming through now we could see a few drops or even light rain showers through 7 or 8 a.m.,” weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said shortly before 4 a.m.

With the possible rain will be northerly winds of 16 to 25 mph with possible stronger gusts up to 35 mph in the northwest valley, Pierce said.

“The winds will stay in that range all day and won’t back off too much even into overnight Tuesday,” he said. “More showers could develop late rain the day if we heat up a little.”

The Tuesday forecast high is 64.

A windy Wednesday is also forecast with a high near 68. Thursday could be similar with a high near 69.

“A second front is on the heels (of the first one),” Pierce said. “We will see winds of 10 to 20 mph on Thursday and maybe a little stronger.”

Wind advisory outside Las Vegas

A wind advisory was issued by the weather service for all areas of the Mojave Desert surrounding the Las Vegas Valley. West winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph were expected until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Then northerly winds of the same velocity were forecast from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible. Residents are advised to secure loose objects.

