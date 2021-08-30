Haze expected to be factor early Monday in Las Vegas

Haze is expected to return to the Las Vegas sky on Monday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Lake Tahoe's Zephyr Cove in Douglas County, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Haze from wildfires is forecast to be in the Las Vegas sky on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

“It looks like it could move in during the early morning hours,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said. “It might make the sun a bit less bright for the morning commute.”

The extensive heat warning expires at 8 p.m. Monday. The day’s high is expected to reach 107 with winds gusting to 20 mph.

Tuesday could bring a 20% chance of rain rain to the area, but is expected to be more to the east or in higher elevations, Varian said.

The Tuesday high should be around 102.

Rain chances will rise to 30% on Wednesday with a high near 93.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twier.