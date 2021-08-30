81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Las Vegas Weather

Haze expected to be factor early Monday in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Lake Tahoe's Zephyr Cove in Douglas County, Nev. ...
Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Lake Tahoe's Zephyr Cove in Douglas County, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Haze from wildfires is forecast to be in the Las Vegas sky on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Haze is expected to return to the Las Vegas sky on Monday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“It looks like it could move in during the early morning hours,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said. “It might make the sun a bit less bright for the morning commute.”

The extensive heat warning expires at 8 p.m. Monday. The day’s high is expected to reach 107 with winds gusting to 20 mph.

Tuesday could bring a 20% chance of rain rain to the area, but is expected to be more to the east or in higher elevations, Varian said.

The Tuesday high should be around 102.

Rain chances will rise to 30% on Wednesday with a high near 93.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twier.

MOST READ
1
$1M table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$1M table game jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
2
4 shot after confrontation in central Las Vegas
4 shot after confrontation in central Las Vegas
3
Axl Rose likes the layout as Guns N’ Roses rocks Allegiant
Axl Rose likes the layout as Guns N’ Roses rocks Allegiant
4
Lee’s Discount Liquor founder Hae Un Lee dies at 79
Lee’s Discount Liquor founder Hae Un Lee dies at 79
5
EDITORIAL: Government’s incompetence keeps reaching new lows
EDITORIAL: Government’s incompetence keeps reaching new lows
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST