Hazy skies remain while Las Vegas high dips a few degrees

Thursday weather conditions in the Las Vegas Valley will be a almost a carbon copy of Wednesday, but just a bit cooler and a little bit less wind. Hazy skies will remain.

Smoke from fires in Southern California, especially the Apple fire, will make skies hazy for a fourth straight day, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The fire in rugged mountains about an hour east of Los Angeles has consumed 27,569 acres and is 30% contained, according to the San Bernardino National Forest. Winds from the southwest are bringing the smoke toward the valley.

High of 101 expected

A forecast high of 101 for Thursday is 3 degrees below the Wednesday high of 104 at McCarran International Airport. Winds will range from 7 to 13 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. An overnight low of 77 is expected.

Friday’s high will be about 101 as a cooler weekend is expected.

“We won’t have the extreme heat like we’ve had for the past two weekends, but it will still be hot,” said weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. “People should still remember to drink lots of water.”

Saturday’s high is forecast to be 104, which is normal, while Sunday should rise to about 106.

Monsoon conditions absent

No monsoon conditions appear in the forecast, said Nickerson.

Normally, Las Vegas receives 0.51 inches of rain from June 15 through early August, she said. This year, only a trace has reached McCarran.

In case you missed it: Extreme fire danger is expected today and tomorrow for parts of the Desert Southwest #nvwx #azwx https://t.co/sXztVFKCYz — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 5, 2020

Red flag warning

A red flag warning for elevated fire danger is in place for most of Lincoln County and all of Mohave County, Arizona, through 8 p.m. Thursday.

Winds gusting to 25 mph combined with humidity from 4 to 9 percent will allow any fire to spread rapidly.

