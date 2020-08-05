Hazy sky, lower high temperature forecast for Las Vegas

Hazy skies, a high of 104 and winds up to 25 mph are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

Firefighters work against the Apple Fire near Banning, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Smoke from the fire is causing hazy skies in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

“The wind from southwest to northeast will continue to bring smoke our way,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce.

The Apple fire in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California has sent smoke into the valley since the weekend and Pierce said other fires are contributing to the haze.

Wednesday winds will range from 6-15 mph with gusts up to 25.

The heat will subside to a few degrees below normal on Thursday with a forecast high of 101 with a 103 on Friday.

“The high pressure will build back up by the weekend and we’ll see highs about 5 degrees above normal, but we won’t get the extreme heat we had last week,” Pierce said.

Red flag warning

A red flag warning for elevated fire danger is in place for most of Lincoln County and all of Mohave County in Arizona from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Thursday.

Winds gusting up to 25 mph combined with humidity from 4 to 9% will allow any fire to spread rapidly.

