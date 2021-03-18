High of 71, limited wind makes Thursday ‘pick of the week’

Low winds, clearing skies and a high in the low 70s may make Thursday the best day of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 71, winds below 10 mph and sunny afternoon skies are forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Angel Casares, 15, fishes at the pond at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas in 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Low winds, clearing skies and a high in the low 70s may make Thursday the best day of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

“It could be the pick of the week even though Friday may be warmer but winds will be rising,” weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “It will be a good day to get some things done outside before it gets too warm or too breezy.”

After a high of 66 on Wednesday, the forecast high Thursday is 71. A cloudy morning sky will turn into sunshine, and winds will stay below 10 mph.

Friday may reach 80. If so, it would be the first 80 of the year. “It will be close,” Nickerson said. “The winds kicking up usually help a few degrees.”

The weekend will remain sunny and calm with highs right around 70.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.