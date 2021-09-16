72°F
High temperatures to drop below 100 for coming week In Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A person walks on The Park near walks the Strip near New York-New York hotel-casino in Las Vega ...
A person walks on The Park near walks the Strip near New York-New York hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. A high temperature of 99 is forecast for Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas high temperatures are trending below triple digits as a hot summer gradually fades.

“We have a couple of systems coming through that will see downward temp trends for the next seven days,” said meteorologist Chelsea Peters. “After that it could ebb and flow with some warmer days.”

A Thursday high near 99 is expected with breezes up to 21 mph, according to the latest National Weather forecast.

Friday will also be breezy in the afternoon with a high near 98. Saturday will top out near 96 while Sunday will drop to 95 with a high of 90 expected on Monday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

