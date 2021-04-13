High winds prompt red flag warning for Las Vegas region

Winds will gust up to 40 mph Tuesday across the Las Vegas Valley. A red flag advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the entire Las Vegas region starting at 11 a.m. and running to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if winds reach 40 mph in the valley,” said weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian. The official forecast is a high of 86 with sunny skies and winds gusting to 34 mph.

A high wind advisory, which covers the same hours, says gusts could reach 55 mph.

Weekly Outlook

😎☀️🌬️

MON: Sunny & Warm

TUES: Gusty!

REST OF THE WEEK: Cooler temps with light afternoon breezes. ⚠️High Wind Watch in effect TUE for the Eastern Sierra Slopes & Western Mojave Desert. Dangerous crosswinds & patchy blowing dust!#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/XzR87Txqpk — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 12, 2021

Southwest winds of 17-22 mph in the morning will become stronger in the afternoon. When added to the low humidity of 7-15%, the red flag warning means any outdoor flame could spread easily. All outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Wind conditions will remain strong into the night hours.

“After Tuesday we will see afternoon breezes up to 20 mph through the week and normal temperatures,” Varian said. The normal high for Las Vegas in mid-April is 77, which is the expected high for Wednesday.

