High winds prompt red flag warning for Las Vegas region

April 13, 2021 - 4:17 am
 
Winds may reach 40 mph in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the entire Las Vegas region starting at 11 a.m. and running to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if winds reach 40 mph in the valley,” said weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian. The official forecast is a high of 86 with sunny skies and winds gusting to 34 mph.

A high wind advisory, which covers the same hours, says gusts could reach 55 mph.

Southwest winds of 17-22 mph in the morning will become stronger in the afternoon. When added to the low humidity of 7-15%, the red flag warning means any outdoor flame could spread easily. All outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Wind conditions will remain strong into the night hours.

“After Tuesday we will see afternoon breezes up to 20 mph through the week and normal temperatures,” Varian said. The normal high for Las Vegas in mid-April is 77, which is the expected high for Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

