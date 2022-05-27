Hot, windy Friday forecast in Las Vegas before holiday cools

Friday conditions will be similar to Thursday with a high near 101 and wind gusts to 35 mph. By Monday, the high will be in the low 80s.

Temperatures expected to be in low 90s for Memorial Day weekend

A Friday high of 101 with winds gusting to 35 mph are forecast for Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service. Juanesha Bivens walks along West Sahara Avenue as American flags flutter in the wind on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Similar to Thursday which reached a high of 102, a hot and windy day is forecast Friday for the Las Vegas region.

A high of 101 is forecast by the National Weather Service. South-southwest winds of 7 to 12 mph in the morning Will escalate to 13-18 mph in the afternoon. A red flag warning runs from noon to 8 p.m.

⚠️Red Flag Warning Friday & Saturday⚠️ 📍S. Nevada & NW Arizona 🌬️W/SW winds with 35-40+ mph wind gusts 🔥Don't recreate with sparks. This includes: target practice & fireworks. ⛓️Check your tow chains to make sure they aren't dragging behind you.#AZwx #NVwx pic.twitter.com/8TVGPVmS5v — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 27, 2022

South-southwest winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph and afternoon humidity levels of 5-15 percent will create conditions where any fires that develop will spread rapidly.

Winds will continue into the night with a Saturday morning low around 73.

As a trough moves through and cools the valley, the Saturday high should be near 95. Winds could again gust to 40 mph.

The Sunday high should be near 88 with a Memorial Day high near 82 before temperatures begin a rise starting Tuesday. Winds will remain nearly as strong.

The last measurable rain at Harry Reid International Airport was 0.10 of an inch on March 28.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.