Interstate 15 back open after flash flooding south of Las Vegas

The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas are back open after flash flooding closed them earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Rain moves across the east side of Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rain in Las Vegas is a 30 percent chance during the afternoon and evening on Aug. 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A thunderstorm moves across the valley dropping rain on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

About 5 p.m., troopers tweeted that all southbound lanes “are back open at IR15 and Primm.”

The southbound lanes had been closed at Primm Boulevard in Primm “due to flooding in California,” RTC Southern Nevada tweeted.

The lanes were closed for at least two hours after severe thunderstorms pounded the area. Primm is 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Flash flood warning for mountains

Northwest Clark County, including Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains, were under a flash flood warning Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

At 3 p.m., the agency said strong thunderstorms over the area produced heavy rain, flash flooding, 40 mph winds and frequent lightning.

Will those storms touch the Las Vegas Valley? Maybe.

Tuesday evening appears to be the best chances for monsoon moisture in the valley, the agency said.

“The best chance is starting around 3 or 4 p.m. and into the evening. It may be mainly in the mountains, but some could come through the valley,” meteorologist Dan Berc said.

Rain fell Monday for about 10 minutes in the central valley north of the airport. No official measurement was recorded.

The Wednesday low should be around 82 before rising to 96. The chance of precipitation remains at 30 percent.

There is a chance of showers each of the seven days of the forecast.

