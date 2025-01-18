January chill: Las Vegas Valley to feel coldest temperatures in 2 years

Southern Nevadans will feel the coldest weather in more than two years early next week.

While it won’t be anywhere close to bone-chilling cold that is forcing Monday’s presidential inauguration indoors, Southern Nevadans will feel the coldest weather in more than two years early next week.

The current Tuesday morning forecast low for Harry Reid International Airport is 31, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

A low pressure system will bring much cooler than normal temperatures to the region early next week. However, just how much colder than normal we'll get remains to be seen. This uncertainty is reflected in the wide range of possible low temps early next week. #VegasWeather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/5vQSM2QALU — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 16, 2025

The last time the airport was below 30 degrees was Jan. 2, 2022, with a low of 28.

“There’s a 50 percent chance for Henderson to drop to 28 degrees on Tuesday,” Nickerson said. “It’s related to the really big core of cold weather hitting the east and much of the U.S. Some of it will seep into our area.”

Low temperatures in higher elevations will likely be below freezing into the upper 20s.

The chill will be felt starting over the weekend with possible lows in the 30s on Saturday and Sunday. Weekend highs in the mid-50s are expected.

Monday will only be slightly warmer the downtown MLK Parade on Monday morning likely to see temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s with an afternoon high of 55. Gusty winds possibly up to 25 mph may make it feel considerably colder.

The Tuesday high is forecast to be around 53 with temperatures expected to rise each day of the week after the cold spell.

😩It's the desert, it's going to be dry!😩 Well you aren't wrong, but you also aren't right. In the past 10 months (since March 17, 2024) Las Vegas has only seen 0.35" of rain. Normal precipitation for this period is 2.88 inches. #VegasWeather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/Nv0cYQCORe — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 17, 2025

Dry spell into February likely

Barring unexpected moisture, Saturday will be the 189th day without measurable precipitation at the airport, the second-longest streak in Las Vegas recorded weather history. In 2020, the airport went 240 days without precipitation.

“There is no big signal (for precipitation) for a good chance of rain in the next two weeks,” Nickerson said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.