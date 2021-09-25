69°F
Las Vegas air quality expected to improve this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A helicopter drops water on the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif., on ...
A helicopter drops water on the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Air quality is expected to improve this weekend as northeast winds push wildfire smoke back toward California, according to Clark County officials.

Ozone and fine particle quality levels will range from moderate to good before a return of high pressure next week will allow smoke to seep back toward the Las Vegas Valley.

A high near 95 is forecast for Saturday by the National Weather Service with light and variable winds becoming easterly at 5-7 mph in the afternoon.

The overnight low will be around 73.

Sunday should see a high hear 93 with similar wind conditions.

High temperatures are forecast to only reach the mid-80s by the middle of next week as an upper-level trough brings fall-like conditions.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

