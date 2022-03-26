Las Vegas airport mercury hits 93 Saturday, scorching 65-year-old record

An early dose of heat Friday and Saturday could be signs of a record Las Vegas summer ahead.

Las Vegas set a record high temperature on Friday, March 25, 2022, and is expected to do the same on Saturday, March 26, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

Another day, another high temperature record.

A reading of 93 was reached at 3:20 p.m. Saturday at Harry Reid International Airport, smashing the 65-year-old record of 87 for March 26.

And it could go higher before the day ends.

On Friday, Mother Nature dished out a record warm March 25 with Las Vegas as well as Death Valley and other weather measuring stations setting records.

The airport reached 90, exceeding the record for the date of 87 set in 1981. Death Valley rose to 101, nipping the 100 record set in 1930.

We're in for a summer-like teaser this weekend! Looking likely that record highs will be broken across the region today and possibly through Sunday. ☀️🌡️ #nvwx #azwx #cawx Here are the chances… pic.twitter.com/7Z1bmTZn2L — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 25, 2022

The Sunday morning low will be around 61 before rising to an expected 87. Winds will kick up, possibly gusting as high as 31 mph in the afternoon.

A weather front will enter the valley starting late Sunday into Monday morning.

“The rain chances will increase about daybreak Monday and will increase to about 60 percent Monday afternoon and evening,” weather service meteorologist Brian Planz said, noting the rain risk will linger until Tuesday morning.

The front will drop the temperatures to the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday.

