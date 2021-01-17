Las Vegas basks in 71-degree January day; cool-down set

Saturday reached 71 degrees in the Las Vegas Valley, 2 degrees short of the 1976 record for Jan. 16, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

Newlyweds Brittnee Austin, left, and Kirby Kraeymer-Austin pose for their wedding photographer, Erin Roberts, outside the El Cortez on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The couple traveled from Dallas, Texas to tie the knot. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pedestrians, masked to prevent the spread of coronavirus, roam Fremont Street Experience while marquees ask for visitors to maintain social distance on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Visitors to downtown cross Fremont Street as temperatures exceeded 70 degrees on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Krystal Rhema, an artist from Los Angeles, paints a mural on the exterior wall of a new, downtown restaurant on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tourists and residents alike took advantage of the warm sunshine Saturday in Las Vegas, as the temperature rose above 70 degrees.

“It peaks today,” she said Saturday night after several days of near-70 temperatures. “It’ll remain in the upper 60s through Monday and then drop back into the 50s on Tuesday.”

Thursday and Friday hit a high of 68, and Sunday is expected to reach 69.

Saturday’s sunshine meant a wet day on Mount Charleston, where by 7 p.m. all snow at the fire station had melted. Varian said Lee Canyon Ski Resort still has at least a few inches, and Tuesday may mean another chance of snow there.

There’s a 20 percent chance of rain in the valley Tuesday and a 30 percent chance of snow on the mountain.

