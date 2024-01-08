45°F
Las Vegas cold not likely to improve much during week

Wind gusts high on Monday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2024 - 8:57 am
 
The Spring Mountains are freshly covered in snow viewed from the Tule Springs Fossil Beds Natio ...
The Spring Mountains are freshly covered in snow viewed from the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The wind chill at Harry Reid International Airport dipped to 30 degrees about sunrise Monday morning. In Kyle Canyon, it dropped to 27.

Monday’s north-northwest winds of 13-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will make the expected high temperature of 50 feel much colder, and conditions are forecast to be only slightly better as the week progresses.

But it could be colder.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Bullhead City and the Mohave Valley in Arizona are under a wind advisory until 4 p.m. Monday and a freeze warning runs from midnight until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The wind advisory says to expected north winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Temperatures overnight will be from 28 to 32 degrees.

Residents in the freeze area are advised to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

In Las Vegas, the Tuesday high is expected to reach 51 after an early morning low around 32. Highs and lows only a few degrees warmer are forecast through the work week. Weekend highs may reach close to 55.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

A bicyclist navigates muddy roads down East Lake Mead Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in ...
2023 brought wild weather to Las Vegas
By / RJ

Many Las Vegas days share similar weather traits. Scorching heat, blazing sunshine and limited rain are common, but there are times when our weather goes to the extremes.

Large waves crash in to Duncan's Landing north of Carmet, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, due ...
Powerful Pacific swell pounds California coast
By Marcio Sanchez and John Antczak The Associated Press

Dozens of people watched construction of emergency barriers in Ventura, where a rogue wave on Thursday smacked spectators and vehicles as it overran the beach and flowed into a neighborhood.

