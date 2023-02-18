Las Vegas daily highs to move toward 70 — briefly

A warming trend begins Saturday and will last into early next week before another dose of winter.

A high near 61 is expected for central Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Light clouds linger over northwest Las Vegas as seen from Summerlin on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

With a 70 in next week’s forecast, it must be the start — sort of — a warming trend.

It will start with a sunny Saturday and a high of 61. Winds will be light. Sunday will warm to around 65 with abundant sunshine and little wind.

Temps will gradually warm up through early next week. This warm-up will be followed by quite the pattern change around mid-week. What can we expect in our forecast area?

🥶Cooler than normal temps

🌬️Gusty winds

🌧️Increased precip chances#NVwx #AZwx #CAwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/2tQbV3dAq0 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 17, 2023

President’s Day should see a high near 68 before a projection of 70 for Tuesday. Then conditions go downhill quickly as a front moves in Tuesday night.

An isolated shower is possible after 10 p.m. and Wednesday will bring a chance of rain or snow showers before 10 a.m. and a high near 53. It’s a glimpse of spring, but winter is hanging in there in Southern Nevada.

