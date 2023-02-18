Las Vegas daily highs to move toward 70 — briefly
A warming trend begins Saturday and will last into early next week before another dose of winter.
With a 70 in next week’s forecast, it must be the start — sort of — a warming trend.
It will start with a sunny Saturday and a high of 61. Winds will be light. Sunday will warm to around 65 with abundant sunshine and little wind.
Temps will gradually warm up through early next week. This warm-up will be followed by quite the pattern change around mid-week.
What can we expect in our forecast area?
🥶Cooler than normal temps
🌬️Gusty winds
🌧️Increased precip chances#NVwx #AZwx #CAwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/2tQbV3dAq0
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 17, 2023
President’s Day should see a high near 68 before a projection of 70 for Tuesday. Then conditions go downhill quickly as a front moves in Tuesday night.
An isolated shower is possible after 10 p.m. and Wednesday will bring a chance of rain or snow showers before 10 a.m. and a high near 53. It’s a glimpse of spring, but winter is hanging in there in Southern Nevada.
