37°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas daily highs to move toward 70 — briefly

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
A high near 61 is expected for central Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, according to the N ...
A high near 61 is expected for central Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Light clouds linger over northwest Las Vegas as seen from Summerlin on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

With a 70 in next week’s forecast, it must be the start — sort of — a warming trend.

It will start with a sunny Saturday and a high of 61. Winds will be light. Sunday will warm to around 65 with abundant sunshine and little wind.

President’s Day should see a high near 68 before a projection of 70 for Tuesday. Then conditions go downhill quickly as a front moves in Tuesday night.

An isolated shower is possible after 10 p.m. and Wednesday will bring a chance of rain or snow showers before 10 a.m. and a high near 53. It’s a glimpse of spring, but winter is hanging in there in Southern Nevada.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders owner Mark Davis sells Las Vegas condo for more than $10M
Raiders owner Mark Davis sells Las Vegas condo for more than $10M
2
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Lawyer lived large, ‘gambled 24/7’ in Vegas with $10M of clients’ money, suit says
Lawyer lived large, ‘gambled 24/7’ in Vegas with $10M of clients’ money, suit says
4
Athletics target 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site
Athletics target 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site
5
$406K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$406K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Chill to ease slightly in advance of warmer Las Vegas weekend
Chill to ease slightly in advance of warmer Las Vegas weekend
Winds may whip across much of Las Vegas area Thursday
Winds may whip across much of Las Vegas area Thursday
Chilly Las Vegas conditions should warm by Sunday
Chilly Las Vegas conditions should warm by Sunday
Las Vegas temperatures to warm for a nice weekend
Las Vegas temperatures to warm for a nice weekend
Sunday a good day to make sure anything outside is secured
Sunday a good day to make sure anything outside is secured
Chance of rain Thursday evening before Las Vegas clearing trend
Chance of rain Thursday evening before Las Vegas clearing trend