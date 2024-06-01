95°F
Las Vegas ends May with a record-tying high of 104 degrees

Temperatures reaching high 100s next week
Breezy conditions in the Las Vegas Valley are possible Saturday, June 1, 2024, according to the ...
Breezy conditions in the Las Vegas Valley are possible Saturday, June 1, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. A dust devil spins across the desert within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2024 - 6:08 pm
 
Updated May 31, 2024 - 7:15 pm

A record-tying high of 104 degrees on Friday appears to be the sign of a warm start to June, according to the National Weather Service.

Harry Reid International Airport, the valley’s official measuring station, reached 104 at 4:02 p.m., tying a record for May 31 that was previously reached in 1977, 1997, 2002 and 2015.

“A big ridge of high pressure is sitting up over the Western states,” weather service meteorologist John Adair said. “But we might see a chance of precipitation as well.”

The weekend will be close to normal with a Saturday high near 101 with 99 forecast for Sunday. Winds Saturday could gust to 26 mph.

The current outlook calls for triple-digit highs each day next week with a 108 on Thursday and 106 on Friday, Adair said.

“We might get more clouds on Friday with the chance of some moisture,” he said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

