Las Vegas ends record dry streak at 240 days

McCarran International Airport has recorded 0.03 inches of rain tonight, the National Weather Service said. The last measurable rain at McCarran was April 20.

The dry streak is over. Finally.

McCarran International Airport has recorded 0.03 inches of rain Thursday night, the National Weather Service said in a tweet, breaking the 240-day dry spell that began on April 20 in Las Vegas.

A cold front is coming through the Las Vegas Valley tonight, bringing some showers into the area.

At 5 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian said the northern parts of the valley had started seeing some precipitation, ranging from a light sprinkle to about a tenth of an inch of rain.

Previous forecasts had only possible snow forecast at Mount Charleston.

Instead of coming into central Nevada and then turning toward Utah, the small storm front, which Varian said should only last for 30 to 45 minutes, is now expected to pass right over Las Vegas.

Thursday reached a high of 62 with wind gusts around 20 mph.

After an overnight low around 40, the Friday high will be about 59 with winds gusting close to 20 mph.

Saturday should max out around 58 with a high of 62 for Sunday.

Before Friday’s showers, rainfall for 2020 was 2.31 inches, with a normal full year being 4.12 inches. The driest year was 1953 when only 0.56 inches of precipitation fell at McCarran.

