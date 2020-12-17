51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas ends record dry streak at 240 days

Showers soak parts of Las Vegas Valley as storm moves in (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2020 - 4:38 am
 
Updated December 17, 2020 - 5:39 pm
A winter storm moves over the Stratosphere on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. ( ...
A winter storm moves over the Stratosphere on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A winter storm moves over the Stratosphere on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. ( ...
A winter storm moves over the Stratosphere on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A winter storm moves over the Stratosphere on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. ( ...
A winter storm moves over the Stratosphere on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The dry streak is over. Finally.

McCarran International Airport has recorded 0.03 inches of rain Thursday night, the National Weather Service said in a tweet, breaking the 240-day dry spell that began on April 20 in Las Vegas.

A cold front is coming through the Las Vegas Valley tonight, bringing some showers into the area.

At 5 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian said the northern parts of the valley had started seeing some precipitation, ranging from a light sprinkle to about a tenth of an inch of rain.

Previous forecasts had only possible snow forecast at Mount Charleston.

Instead of coming into central Nevada and then turning toward Utah, the small storm front, which Varian said should only last for 30 to 45 minutes, is now expected to pass right over Las Vegas.

Thursday reached a high of 62 with wind gusts around 20 mph.

After an overnight low around 40, the Friday high will be about 59 with winds gusting close to 20 mph.

Saturday should max out around 58 with a high of 62 for Sunday.

Before Friday’s showers, rainfall for 2020 was 2.31 inches, with a normal full year being 4.12 inches. The driest year was 1953 when only 0.56 inches of precipitation fell at McCarran.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Ford contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
2
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
3
Tony Hsieh’s family tried to get him into rehab, Utah records show
Tony Hsieh’s family tried to get him into rehab, Utah records show
4
Raiders’ new defensive coordinator learned to lead in Vietnam
Raiders’ new defensive coordinator learned to lead in Vietnam
5
Las Vegas ends record dry streak at 240 days
Las Vegas ends record dry streak at 240 days
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Calm wind conditions with highs around 60 should make for a pleasant weekend in Las Vegas start ...
Sunny, warm weekend expected in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Temperatures a bit above normal and declining winds should make for pleasant conditions in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.