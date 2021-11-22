51°F
Las Vegas expected to stay warm before dip around Thanksgiving

Chilly start for the week with high of 69 degrees
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated November 22, 2021 - 6:51 am
Las Vegas high temperatures will remain a few degrees above normal for most of Thanksgiving week, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The prolonged fall warm streak will continue through the Thanksgiving holiday in Southern Nevada, says the National Weather Service.

The Monday high should be near 68 with light winds and a sunny sky. The overnight low will be around 51 with a mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday should rise to around 71 before a dip into the mid-60s on Wednesday, still a few degrees above normal.

Thanksgiving Day will see a high around 63. Next weekend will climb back to the low 70s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

