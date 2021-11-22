Las Vegas expected to stay warm before dip around Thanksgiving
The prolonged fall warm streak will continue through the Thanksgiving holiday in Southern Nevada, says the National Weather Service.
The prolonged fall warm streak will continue through the Thanksgiving holiday in Southern Nevada, says the National Weather Service.
The Monday high should be near 68 with light winds and a sunny sky. The overnight low will be around 51 with a mostly cloudy sky.
Tuesday should rise to around 71 before a dip into the mid-60s on Wednesday, still a few degrees above normal.
Thanksgiving Day will see a high around 63. Next weekend will climb back to the low 70s.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.