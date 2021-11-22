Las Vegas expected to stay warm before dip around Thanksgiving

The prolonged fall warm streak will continue through the Thanksgiving holiday in Southern Nevada, says the National Weather Service.

Chilly start for the week with high of 69 degrees

Las Vegas high temperatures will remain a few degrees above normal for most of Thanksgiving week, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Monday high should be near 68 with light winds and a sunny sky. The overnight low will be around 51 with a mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday should rise to around 71 before a dip into the mid-60s on Wednesday, still a few degrees above normal.

Thanksgiving Day will see a high around 63. Next weekend will climb back to the low 70s.

