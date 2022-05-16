Las Vegas falls just short of 100 again

Harry Reid International Airport hit a high of 99 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Warming up after a cool and windy month, Las Vegas fell just shy of 100 degrees Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

For the second day in a row, Harry Reid International Airport rose to 99. May 24 is the average date for reaching 100 degrees in Las Vegas.

Highs in the upper 90s with morning lows near 71 are expected Tuesday through Thursday.

