86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas falls just short of 100 again

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated May 16, 2022 - 9:40 pm
Stephanie Ramirez holds her daughter Raylee Brown, 2, as they play in the water at Baker Park i ...
Stephanie Ramirez holds her daughter Raylee Brown, 2, as they play in the water at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
K.J. Lefear-Bleything, 5, plays with the water features at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May ...
K.J. Lefear-Bleything, 5, plays with the water features at Baker Park in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Warming up after a cool and windy month, Las Vegas fell just shy of 100 degrees Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

For the second day in a row, Harry Reid International Airport rose to 99. May 24 is the average date for reaching 100 degrees in Las Vegas.

Highs in the upper 90s with morning lows near 71 are expected Tuesday through Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested in Strip theft of $100K
Woman arrested in Strip theft of $100K
2
Sheriff: Vegas suspect in church shooting fueled by ‘political tensions’
Sheriff: Vegas suspect in church shooting fueled by ‘political tensions’
3
6 possible candidates to be next Golden Knights coach
6 possible candidates to be next Golden Knights coach
4
Lovers & Friends festival on Las Vegas Strip paused after crowd panics
Lovers & Friends festival on Las Vegas Strip paused after crowd panics
5
Lake Mead down to a single open launch ramp
Lake Mead down to a single open launch ramp
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST