Las Vegas Friday sets high temperature mark for June 10

If reached, a forecast high of 109 on Friday, June 10, 2022, would surpass the current June 10 record of 108 at Harry Reid International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

It was only for a few minutes around 3:45 p.m., but Las Vegas set a high temperature record on Friday with a reading of 109 at Harry Reid International Airport..

The second day of an excessive heat warning continues with a forecast high of 109 on Saturday, which would tie a record set in 1940 and 1956.

The June 10 record was 108, set in 1996.

The excessive heat warning that began Thursday at 10 a.m. runs through Saturday evening.

On Thursday, the weather service added a fire weather watch for the region for Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph and low humidity will make for increased fire dangers.

Furnace Creek at Death Valley National Park reached a high of 119 as of 5 p.m. Friday. The predicted high is 120 on Saturday, 119 on Sunday.

An #ExcessiveHeatWarning is in effect for the next few days. Stay safe! Following are cooling stations that are being opened. https://t.co/7r6KlHEAnN — SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) June 8, 2022

Daytime cooling stations are open across Clark County to help those who may have a need for water and cooler air.

Friday conditions

Friday conditions will be close to identical to Thursday. Along with the projected high of 109, north-northeast winds of 7-16 mph could gust into the lower 20s.

A Saturday morning low of 82 is expected. The high may rise to 110, which would eclipse the June 11 record of 109, set in 1940 and 1956.

A Sunday morning low near 82 will eventually become a afternoon high near 106.

The temperatures will retreat a bit on Monday with a forecast high of 99.

