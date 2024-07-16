Las Vegas haze, humidity may be joined by 110-degree heat today

The forecast called for the haze to be fairly widespread around the noon hour with calm winds.

Cold water will likely be in demand as high temperatures near 110 are forecast for Tuesday, July, 16, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Darryl Walker, right, a homeless, talks to a Help of Southern Nevada outreach worker near Mountain Vista Street and Russel Road wash, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Haze is visible from the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Las Vegas Boulevard South about 6:40 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (FastCam)

Southern Nevadans awoke to a hazy and humid Tuesday that may produce a second 110-degree daily high temperature.

A morning low of 91 just after 6 a.m. was combining with 23 percent humidity to make for sticky conditions.

Summer heat will continue through the week with above average temperatures prevailing. Storm coverage will diminish the next couple of days, but will return late in the week, particularly across the mountain terrain. #azwx #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/yYwV5azDs5 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 16, 2024

The forecast called for the haze to be fairly widespread around the noon hour with calm winds.

“We never really got rid of the moisture, and it is hanging around,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said. “Now there is probably a bit of wildfire smoke in the haze.”

The day is expected to reach a high near 110 with about a 20 percent chance of precipitation at higher elevations around the valley, Outler said.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly each day into the weekend. Isolated rain chances also remain in the forecast most of the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.