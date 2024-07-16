94°F
Las Vegas haze, humidity may be joined by 110-degree heat today

Haze is visible from the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Las Vegas Boulevard South about 6:40 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Cold water will likely be in demand as high temperatures near 110 are forecast for Tuesday, July, 16, 2024, according to the National Weather Service.
Light showers dot Summerlin, Red Rock for 2nd straight day
Quick downpours drench Summerlin area, flash flood warning near Jean
Several Las Vegas heat records created in 11-day heat wave
Rain ends 11 days of Las Vegas heat records; storm threat looms
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2024 - 6:30 am
 
Updated July 16, 2024 - 6:43 am

Southern Nevadans awoke to a hazy and humid Tuesday that may produce a second 110-degree daily high temperature.

A morning low of 91 just after 6 a.m. was combining with 23 percent humidity to make for sticky conditions.

The forecast called for the haze to be fairly widespread around the noon hour with calm winds.

“We never really got rid of the moisture, and it is hanging around,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said. “Now there is probably a bit of wildfire smoke in the haze.”

The day is expected to reach a high near 110 with about a 20 percent chance of precipitation at higher elevations around the valley, Outler said.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly each day into the weekend. Isolated rain chances also remain in the forecast most of the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

