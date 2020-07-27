93°F
Las Vegas heat expected to reach excessive levels by Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2020 - 4:44 am
 
Updated July 27, 2020 - 8:29 am

Escalating temperatures and winds gusting to 20 mph dominate the Monday forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

The high is expected to be around 106 with light and variable morning winds becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 20 mph possible, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Morning temperatures were in the low to mid-80s across the valley, well above morning temperatures over the past week.

“The only tricky thing about the forecast is actually today,” weather service meteorologist Caleb Steele said. “We have some showers in Lincoln County, and we could have showers pop up in the higher elevations around the valley. But the flow is south to north, so any showers would move away from the valley. We won’t get any rain in the valley.”

Weather service radar showed some light precipitation falling near Indian Springs about 6:15 a.m. It was not clear if it was reaching the ground. Some lightning strikes were also occurring north of Las Vegas.

The projected high Tuesday is 108 after an overnight low near 89. Wednesday will climb to about 110.

“It’s going to be hot and very dry,” Steele said of the forecast for the week. “There are no signs of any monsoonal moisture developing anytime soon.”

Excessive heat watch

Starting Thursday morning and going through Saturday evening, an excessive heat watch covers most of the region. Temperatures are expected to reach 110 to 112 in the Las Vegas Valley and 115 to 120 in the Colorado River Valley, the weather service advisory says.

Residents are advised to take precautions such as limiting outside activities, staying in air-conditioned rooms and checking on friends and relatives. Extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
