Las Vegas heat forecast to tick up a bit each day into next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2022 - 5:31 am
 
Cooling off in water features might be advised in Las Vegas this weekend as highs around 106 to ...
Cooling off in water features might be advised in Las Vegas this weekend as highs around 106 to 110 are expected, according to the National Weather Service. Zac Harris, 8, visiting from Kansas City, Mo., plays in the water at Trigono Hills Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas heat will rise a few degrees for Friday with a high near 106, according to the National Weather Service.

Morning west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph will come from the south at about 11-16 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 23 mph.

After a morning low near 80, the Saturday high should reach about 107. Winds will be nearly as strong as Friday.

Sunday should see a high near 108 with a 109 forecast for Monday before 110 on Tuesday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-80s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST