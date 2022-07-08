Las Vegas heat forecast to tick up a bit each day into next week

The Las Vegas heat will keep rising through the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Cooling off in water features might be advised in Las Vegas this weekend as highs around 106 to 110 are expected, according to the National Weather Service. Zac Harris, 8, visiting from Kansas City, Mo., plays in the water at Trigono Hills Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas heat will rise a few degrees for Friday with a high near 106, according to the National Weather Service.

Morning west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph will come from the south at about 11-16 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 23 mph.

🌡️ Temperatures will steadily increase through the weekend. ⛈️ Monsoonal moisture will return sometime next week, with the best chances across northwest AZ. 🔎 Stay tuned as details about storm chances become more clear in the coming days. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/wgoPhjFur9 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 7, 2022

After a morning low near 80, the Saturday high should reach about 107. Winds will be nearly as strong as Friday.

Sunday should see a high near 108 with a 109 forecast for Monday before 110 on Tuesday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-80s.

