Las Vegas heat spell enters second day Thursday with 107 forecast

Have a cool beverage? Might want to pour it over your head to ease record-tying heat expected over the Las Vegas region at least until the weekend.

Mabel Peters, 18 months, plays at Paseo Vista Park, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Henderson. Temperatures will range from 105 to 111 across the region with highs up to 120 at Death Valley National Park through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heat up before noon, find a place to get out of the sun to cool down and enjoy a beverage — perhaps poured over your head. Repeat. Then repeat again.

That might be a good formula in an effort to keep cool as an early-June heat wave settles over the Las Vegas region until at least the weekend.

A record-tying 107 high is forecast by the National Weather Service for Thursday for McCarran International Airport, a reading last reached in 2016. The Wednesday high was 107, also tying the record set 18 years ago.

The Friday high is also projected at 107 with the record being 109 in 2016.

Temperatures approaching record levels for early June will lead to a HIGH Risk of heat-related illness for much of the population through at least Friday and possibly into Saturday for the lower deserts around our region. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/2htCkIalQN — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 2, 2021

Potential relief could come Friday afternoon and night as winds rise into the 20s ahead of a cool front arriving over the weekend.

“It will be very subtle,” weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said of the winds expected to reach 24 mph or perhaps a bit higher.

The Saturday high is expected to be around 105 with a 103 on Sunday.

Overnight lows won’t sink much below 80, providing a warm start right after sunrise.

The region is under an excessive heat warning until late Friday.

Temperatures will range from 105 to 111 across the area with highs up to 120 at Death Valley National Park.

“The extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the weather service warning stated.

Suspected heat stroke or heat exhaustion warrants calling 911 for assistance.

Valley cooling stations

On Tuesday afternoon, Clark County officials opened daytime cooling stations at community and recreation centers in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and at Catholic Charities downtown.

Two centers also will open in Laughlin, where temperatures could reach 113 degrees along the Colorado River.

In the Las Vegas Valley, the cooling stations are:

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-8402 Hours: 7:00am-6:00 pm M-F

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-1220, Hours: 8:00am-6:00pm M-F

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4040 Hours: 11:00am-6:00pm M-F

— Catholic Charities, 1511 North Las Vegas Blvd (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 385-2662, Hours: 12:00-3:00 pm daily

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd, (north of American Beauty Ave), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-0566, Hours: 6:00am-8:00pm M-F

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street, (north of E. Flamingo Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-7169, Hours: 7:00am-8:00pm M-F

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Avenue, (south of Tropicana Blvd & west of Boulder Hwy), Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-7576, Hours: 7:00am-6:00pm M-F

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st Street (east of E Charleston Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 222-1680, Hours: 6:00-7:00am breakfast pantry, 8:00-10:00am grocery pantry

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Avenue (near E. Army Street), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4150, Hours: 12:00-3:00 pm M-F

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 229-6117, Hours: 24 hours all days

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road in Henderson, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Call 702-267-4040

Cooling stations outside the valley

— In Laughlin: American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building. Call 702-299-1510.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029, Phone: (702) 298-9220, Hours: 8:00am-2:45pm Mon-Fri.

In a Twitter post, the weather service advised people to drink plenty of water, limit time outside to the cooler parts of the day and wear light, breathable clothing.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the warning stated, advising a call to 911 for assistance for possible heat stroke victims.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross shared the following reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

