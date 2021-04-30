Las Vegas high hits 97, red flag warning issued for Saturday

Consider the toasty early weekend preparation for the 120 plus warm days that are bound to follow.

Bodhi Brown, 5, grabs his nose as he crawls into a fountain while playing in the water park at Bill Briare Family Park on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Plenty of sunshine and a high temperature near 97 is forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, April 30, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A man walks the Strip near the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bodhi Brown, 5, is in his happy place while playing in the water park at Bill Briare Family Park on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bodhi Brown, 5, right, punches at the water as Charlie Oliphant, 7, moves in while playing in the water park at Bill Briare Family Park on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bodhi Brown, 5, is sprayed from a fountain while playing in the water park at Bill Briare Family Park on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Consider the toasty early weekend preparation for the 120 plus warm days that are bound to follow.

No heat record is in danger, but Las Vegas recorded a Friday high of 97, according to the National Weather Service.

Dangerous Fire Growth Potential on tap for Saturday in Southern NV and Northwest AZ due to dry vegetation and gusty winds. 🔥A Red Flag Warning is in effect Saturday🔥 Use caution while doing outdoor activities.

🏕️🏍️👨‍🍳#vegasweather #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/O5GfBXjQ7c — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 30, 2021

Red flag warning

A red flag warning was issued early Friday afternoon and runs from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday. Steady south-southwest winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph combined with low humidity and dry ground conditions will create a heightened fire danger for nearly all of the region.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Saturday will be slightly cooler at 96, while breezes will increase to 15-25 mph in advance of a front that arrives later in the day.

“The front will drop Sunday’s high to 87 and we’ll bottom out on Monday at about 83,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

The overnight lows will be around 70 degrees.

After the cold front moves out, high temperatures next week will rise back into the mid-90s, about 10 degrees above normal.

