Las Vegas high temperatures dip, but winds to stay steady

Hot and windy conditions will continue Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The forecast high is 107 for Tuesday, July 14, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

The high is forecast to be 107, three degrees below Monday’s 110 registered at McCarran International Airport.

Slightly "cooler" temps will be seen today as highs are expected to be closer to normal for this time of year. Near to slightly above normal temps are expected through the remainder of the week. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/cg9WYhRFKN — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 14, 2020

Steady southwest winds of 10-15 mph could gust up to 24 mph.

“The dome of high pressure backed off to the south and east a bit so we’re not right under it,” said weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow. “The highs will be just a degree or so above normal (105) all week.”

The Wednesday forecast is nearly identical with a projected high of 107 and morning winds of 6-11 mph.

Highs the rest of the week will range from 105 to 107.

