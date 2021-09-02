74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas highs about normal in advance of Labor Day weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Ducks sit under a bench along Mariner Drive in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, to avoid stron ...
Ducks sit under a bench along Mariner Drive in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, to avoid strong sunlight. Plenty of sunshine with a high near 99 is forecast for Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

With meteorological fall starting on Wednesday, temperatures will be close to normal in the Las Vegas Valley into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The Thursday high should be near 99 with south to southwest winds of 6-14 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Friday will be similar with lighter winds projected.

The weekend will see highs at or a bit above normal with a 101 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday. Labor Day will also have a high near 104 with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

August ended as the sixth hottest August in Las Vegas weather history and with just a trace of rain at the official weather station, McCarran International Airport. Several monsoon storms dropped significant rain during the month, but almost all missed McCarran.

The average temperature was 93, 1.3 degrees above normal.

The three summers months ended with an average temperature of 93.4 in Las Vegas, the second hottest summer since 1937 when records began.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
2
Raiders season tickets returned by vaccine-reluctant fans
Raiders season tickets returned by vaccine-reluctant fans
3
$116K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$116K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
4
CARTOONS: Biden’s competency is a laughing matter
CARTOONS: Biden’s competency is a laughing matter
5
Woman assaulted, carjacked in Summerlin parking lot
Woman assaulted, carjacked in Summerlin parking lot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST