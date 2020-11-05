76°F
Las Vegas hits record high, dry streak nears 200 days

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2020 - 4:54 pm
 

The warm, dry start to November for the Las Vegas Valley continued Wednesday with a record-high temperature.

The National Weather Service, in a tweet, said McCarran International Airport reached 86 degrees, topping the daily record of 85.

As for the rest of the week, the agency said Thursday should see highs in the mid-80s, more than 10 degrees above normal. Skies will be sunny with light winds.

A storm front will bring windy conditions Friday with gusts up to 35 mph.

It will be followed by several days of chilly conditions, with highs in the upper 50s Saturday through Tuesday.

Dry winter likely

The strongest La Nina weather pattern in a decade that has set up in the Pacific Ocean means the record Southern Nevada dry spell — in its 199th day Wednesday — will likely continue.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
