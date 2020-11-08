Las Vegas sets record-low high temperature, dry streak continues

The National Weather Service recorded a high temperature of 54 degrees, one degree lower than the 1946 record of 55.

Janelle Gonzalez, 8, left, and her sister Gianna Gonzalez, 10, right, work on a snowman at Mt. Charleston on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Saturdayճ 40 mph gusts and dark clouds dropped 4 inches of snow and more is expected Sunday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Cars line the sides of the road on the way to Mt. Charleston on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Saturday’s 40 mph gusts and dark clouds dropped 4 inches of snow and more is expected Sunday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Joan Vasquez, 5, throws a snowball at his brother Max Vasquez, 10, as they play at Mt. Charleston, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Saturday’s 40 mph gusts and dark clouds dropped 4 inches of snow and more is expected Sunday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Marshall Byrd, 7, makes a snow angel at Mt. Charleston on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Saturday’s 40 mph gusts and dark clouds dropped 4 inches of snow and more is expected Sunday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Jamie Byrd, center, prepares to throw a snowball at her husband Marshall Byrd, left, at Mt. Charleston on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Saturday’s 40 mph gusts and dark clouds dropped 4 inches of snow and more is expected Sunday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Joan Vasquez, 5, right, throws a snowball at his brother, Luis Vasquez, 15, left, as they play at Mt. Charleston, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Saturday’s 40 mph gusts and dark clouds dropped 4 inches of snow and more is expected Sunday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Valley set another weather record on Sunday, but this time it involved a low temperature.

The National Weather Service recorded a high temperature of 54 degrees, one degree lower than the 1946 record of 55.

Last week, Las Vegas had three consecutive days of record-breaking heat. The weather service observed highs of 86 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Though some parts of the valley on Sunday saw traces of rain and hail, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said McCarran International Airport — where the weather service takes its measurements — stayed dry for the 202nd consecutive day.

The airport only received a trace amount of rain over the weekend, according to the weather service, which calculates measurable rain at anything over 0.01 of an inch.

Saturday’s 40 mph gusts and dark clouds dropped 4 inches of snow on Mount Charleston, and more snow was expected Sunday, though the snowfall total was not available Sunday night.

The below-average temperatures in the valley are expected to rise a bit throughout the week, though the temperature is not expected to reach the high 60s Las Vegas usually sees in early November, Gorelow said.

Monday and Tuesday are both expected to reach 56 degrees with partly sunny skies. Wednesday will climb to 59, Thursday to 61 and Friday to 64, Gorelow said.

No rain or strong winds are expected throughout the week.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. Reporters Sabrina Schnur and Alex Chhith contributed to this report.