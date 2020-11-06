78°F
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas sets another heat record but rain, snow coming

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2020 - 5:17 am
 
Updated November 6, 2020 - 5:21 pm

It was hot again Friday but say goodbye to the record-breaking temperatures.

Las Vegas saw a record high of 86 degrees Friday, the National Weather Service tweeted. The previous record for Nov. 6 was 85, set in 1988. The temperature was recorded at McCarran International Airport.

It was the third consecutive day of record-breaking heat. On Thursday, the valley reached 86 degrees, breaking the previous record of 84 set in 1980. On Wednesday, the valley also saw 86, breaking the previous record of 85 in 1980 and 1988.

Weekend forecast

As perhaps could be expected in a wild 2020, the Las Vegas summer will disappear after Friday with drastic weather changes.

And, 3 to 6 inches of snow could accumulate this weekend above 5,000 feet in area mountains.

The heat will be followed by a forecast high of 54 on Sunday, a degree lower than the lowest maximum temperature for Nov. 8 set in 1946.

“We could be going from record highs to record low temperatures all in a couple of days,” weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

As the first of two fronts arrives, winds are scheduled to kick up Friday night with gusts possibly reaching 30 mph in the northwest valley, Pierce said.

West-southwest winds of 5 to 14 mph will become southeast in the morning.

“The winds should hold at 20 mph through most of Friday and into the evening,” Pierce said.

200 days without rain

One front will arrive Saturday with a high near 60 before a clearing Saturday evening.

Saturday night, skies will be partly cloudy, with a low around 45. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent. Friday is the 200th consecutive day without rain at McCarran International Airport.

A second front will arrive Sunday morning.

Snow above 5,000 feet could cause travel issues with possible flakes down to 4,000 feet, Pierce said.

“We could get 3 to 6 inches over the weekend,” Pierce said.

A red flag warning for the area is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday as low humidity, high winds and dry conditions would allow any fire to rapidly spread.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
