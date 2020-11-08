Las Vegas sets record-low high temperature; snow dusts mountains

The National Weather Service recorded a high temperature of 54 degrees, 1 degree lower than the 1946 record of 55. About 3.5 inches of snow fell on Mount Charleston.

The Las Vegas Valley set another weather record on Sunday, but this time it involved the cold.

Last week, Las Vegas had three consecutive days of record-breaking heat. The weather service observed highs of 86 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Though some parts of the valley on Sunday saw traces of rain and hail, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said McCarran International Airport, where the weather service takes its measurements, stayed dry for the 202nd consecutive day.

3.5” at Mt. Charleston, trace at airport

About 3.5 inches of snow fell through SUnday evening at. Mount Charleston while Lee Canyon reported 4 inches.

The airport received only a trace amount of rain on Saturday, according to the weather service, which calculates measurable rain at anything over 0.01 of an inch.

The below-average temperatures in the valley are expected to rise a bit throughout the week, though the temperature is not expected to reach the high 60s that Las Vegas usually sees in early November, Gorelow said.

Monday and Tuesday are both expected to reach 56 degrees with partly sunny skies. The high will climb Wednesday to 59, Thursday to 61 and Friday to 64, Gorelow said.

No rain or strong winds are expected throughout the week.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow <a~^~href=“https://twitter.com/@alexisdford ”~^~target=”_blank”>@alexisdford on Twitter. Reporters Sabrina Schnur and Alex Chhith contributed to this report.