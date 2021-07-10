Las Vegas ties all-time high of 117 degrees Saturday

Las Vegas tied its all-time high temperature of 117 on Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Meagan Ghorashian of Portland runs on the crosswalk near Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People walk the pedestrian bridge near the Park MGM hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People walk on the Strip near the Park MGM hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People walk on the Strip near Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A person walks on The Park near walks the Strip near New York-New York hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Southwest plane departs as heat is causing travel delays at McCarran International Airport on Friday, July 9 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jordan Patrick Andrews, of Las Vegas, sits beneath a misting fan at Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. Andrews, who said he used to work on the Las Vegas Strip in hair and makeup design, spends his days cooling off at the courtyard when high temperatures are unsafe outdoors. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Las Vegas area, with record breaking temperatures that could reach 117 degrees Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

People attempt to rest in the shade at Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Las Vegas area, with record breaking temperatures that could reach 117 degrees Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Damon Smothers, second from left, of Las Vegas by way of Memphis, Tennessee, attempts to escape the heat at Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Las Vegas area, with high temperatures expected to reach 118 degrees Saturday.(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jordan Patrick Andrews, left, and Daryl Cullins attempt to stay cool at Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Las Vegas area, with high temperatures expected to reach 118 degrees Saturday.(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas-themed cups are among someone's possessions at Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Las Vegas area, with high temperatures expected to reach 118 degrees Saturday.(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Toni Joseph, who was raised in Las Vegas, laughs with another person getting water and shade at Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. Behind him, paramedics help a dehydrated person. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Las Vegas area, with high temperatures expected to reach 118 degrees Saturday.(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Paramedics ready a dehydrated person to go to the hospital from Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Las Vegas area, with high temperatures expected to reach 118 degrees Saturday.(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gary Brown, who said he has been in Las Vegas for 20 years by way of New York, drinks water at Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. Brown, who said he is homeless, comes to the courtyard during peak heat hours on hot days. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Las Vegas area, with high temperatures expected to reach 118 degrees Saturday.(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The mark, which came at 5:12 p.m. at McCarran International Airport, was last reached June 20, 2017.

Saturday morning just missed tying the record for the all-time warmest minimum temperature. The low at McCarran, where the weather service takes official measurements, only dropped to 94 at 4:30 a.m., one degree shy of the all-time record last set on July 1, 2013, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

NV Energy has asked customers to conserve electricity from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday because of the heat wave and out-of-state wildfires.

As of about noon Saturday, the temperature had reached 109 in Las Vegas. The record heat is still possible in the afternoon, Pierce said, noting that lower elevations in the east valley could reach one or two degrees higher than the official measurement.

The Las Vegas Fire Department had received 11 heat-related calls as of about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Most of the people were taken to a hospital, the department said on Twitter. One person was treated for burned feet after walking on hot pavement.

The department has seen an increase in heat-related calls in recent days, with 27 on Friday, 23 on Thursday and 19 on Wednesday. Calls received in early July had not been as urgent as those in the past two days, the department said.

The daily average is 2. Calls at first of month were not as urgent as last two days, most transported to hosp today. At various locations, not large venues. 1 person was treated today for walking on hot pavement-burned feet in the city. https://t.co/mDaQuQ33Nz — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 10, 2021

McCarran has only reached 117 three times prior to the 2017 record — on July 24, 1942; July 19, 2005; and June 30, 2013.

Records have already been broken this week, when the temperatures on Friday reached 116, surpassing the daily record of 113 last set on July 9, 1943.

The Las Vegas Valley is currently under an excessive heat warning set to expire at 8 p.m. Monday, according to the weather service. Monday is expected to reach 112.

To the west, Death Valley was forecast to reach 130 on Saturday and Sunday after also getting to that mark on Friday. It rose to 126 at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

DEATH VALLEY UPDATE 🌡️ High temp at Death Valley today = 130F. ⚠️ If this says anything about how hot SAT-SUN will be, HEED THESE WARNINGS. Do not put yourself, nor first responders in danger this weekend! This observed high temp is considered preliminary & not yet validated. https://t.co/BwovUm42PE — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 10, 2021

Last Aug. 16, the Furnace Creek visitor’s center reached 130, a reading that is still being evaluated as possibly the hottest temperature recorded on the planet. A 1913 reading of 134 has long been considered the hottest ever, but is being studied by weather experts as perhaps not being accurate.

The outlook for Laughlin is 124 on Saturday and 120 on Sunday. The all-time Nevada high temperature is 125, recorded June 20, 1994, in Laughlin.

Unofficial readings of 118

The east side of the valley is usually the warmest, and Friday was no exception as some locations reached 120.

“The readings aren’t official, but certainly some neighborhoods got to 118 or 120,” Outler said.

Parts of Henderson reached 118, as did Southern Highlands.

Overnight lows will drop into the low 90s on the weekend and into the early part of next week before dropping to the upper 80s later in the week.

Some rain fell at Mount Charleston with 0.04 of an inch recorded during a brief shower.

Extreme heat is in the forecast through Monday 🌡️ Follow @nwsvegas for weather updates. Know the differences between moderate and extreme dehydration. Stay hydrated, wear light clothes, and stay inside if you can 🧊 pic.twitter.com/wvutrpkdlL — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) July 9, 2021

Chance of rain Monday

As six days of an excessive heat warning end on Monday, there is a 10 percent chance of showers in Las Vegas during the night, according to the weather service.

Death Valley, which is expected to rise to 129 on Monday, also has a 10 percent chance of rainfall.

Forecast highs in Las Vegas drop to 111 on Monday and 109 on Tuesday.

Flight delays

The Friday heat also caused arriving flights at McCarran to be delayed by up to an 1 hour and 33 minutes, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Crystal Essiaw.

“During times of extreme heat, the air is less dense and generates less lift,” Essiaw said.

There have been no weather-related flight delays at the airport on Saturday as of about 1:40 p.m. The FAA is the entity that would request flight delays due to extreme heat, airport spokesman Joe Rajchel said.

Precautions

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross has shared the following reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Cooling stations open

Daytime cooling stations will be open through Monday. They include:

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of East Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas; 702-455-8402, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave. (west of North Martin Luther King Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-1220; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson; 702-267-4040; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Catholic Charities, 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-385-2662; noon-3 p.m. daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., (north of American Beauty Avenue), Las Vegas; 702-455-0566; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., (north of East Flamingo Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-7169; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., (south of Tropicana Boulevard and west of Boulder Highway), Las Vegas; 702-455-7576; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st St. (east of East Charleston Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-222-1680; 6-7 a.m. breakfast pantry, 8-10 a.m. grocery pantry.

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Ave. (near East Army Street), Henderson; 702-267-4150; noon-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-229-6117; 24 hours all days.

American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin; 702-299-1510; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029; 702-298-9220; 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Monday-Friday.

— The Senior Center of Boulder City offers an air-conditioned place for older residents, 813 Arizona St.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.