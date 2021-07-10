108°F
NV Energy asks customers to conserve power over weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2021 - 11:50 am
 
A worker uses a giant umbrella to protect himself from sun as he works on an outdoor advertising structure on the strip, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Energy is asking customers to conserve electricity on Saturday and Sunday evenings because of excessive heat.

Customers are being asked to conserve electricity between 6 and 9 p.m. to reduce the strain on the local power grid, according to a statement from the company. The record-breaking heat wave in the Western U.S. and out-of-state wildfires are affecting regional transmission lines.

To conserve energy, people can do the following:

— Turn off lights

— Turn off pool pumps

— Unplug appliances not in use

— Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers

— Adjust thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, and use ceiling fans. Pre-cool homes before 6 p.m.

— Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible

— Close window coverings

— Avoid charging electric vehicles

Las Vegas is forecast to hit 116 at McCarran International Airport on Saturday, just one degree short of the all-time high record last reached on June 20, 2017. Sunday is expected to reach 115 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

