Las Vegas to be cooler, less windy as front passes through

A cold front moved though the Las Vegas Valley overnight, dropping winds and temperatures considerably.

A cold front moving through the Las Vegas Valley early Monday, June 29, 2020, will drop the wind velocity to about a high of 25 mph while also dropping the temperatures to a forecast high of 89, according to the National Weather Service. An American flag blows in the wind as the Mahogany Fire burns in the background at Mount Charleston on Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

(National Weather Service)

A cold front moved though the Las Vegas Valley overnight, dropping winds and temperatures considerably.

Winds that reached up to 55-60 mph on Sunday are expected to top out at about 25 mph today, said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler.

Wind conditions on Mount Charleston have shifted out of the north, which may move the direction of the uncontained 5,000-acre Mahogany Fire, he said.

“It might move the direction of the fire more southerly,” Outler said.

The forecast high temperature for Monday is 89, well below the normal of 102 for late June.

There will be patchy smoke from the fire, possibly much of the day.

“We’ve seldom had highs in the upper 80s this late in June, so it’s quite a bit colder to start the week,” Outler said. “But we’ll be back in the 90s in a day or two and the 100s by Friday.”

Tuesday is expected to have a high around 94 with winds below 10 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.